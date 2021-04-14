If oxygen tankers are late by an hour, I stop breathing, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the government has swung into action to maintain oxygen supply and is monitoring the tankers carrying it. He has further said that, if the tankers containing oxygen are late even by an hour, his breathing stops. Chouhan made the statements at a press conference on Wednesday.

Chouhan said 280MT of oxygen was available and efforts were being made to stop its misuse and to set up oxygen concentrator units. He said that such units had already been set up in Ujjain, Seoni, Shivpuri and Khandwa and that oxygen supply equipment put on the face of a patient was about to arrive. Out of 2, 000 such pieces of equipment that the government ordered, 180 had arrived, he said. A patient gets oxygen supply through the apparatus, he added.

Chouhan said he had already spoken to Union minister Piyush Goyal, so that tankers containing oxygen might be brought by goods trains. The chief minister said he did not know whether it would be possible or not, but he had given a piece of advice to Goyal about how to bring those tankers to the state.

Chouhan again appealed to people not to come out of their homes without important work. This was the reason why the infection was spreading, he said, adding that people should do Navratri worship and offer Ramzan namaaz staying indoors.

’Copters to be used to rush Remdesivir