COVID-19 in India: 82,170 new cases recorded in 24 hours; recoveries crossed 50 lakh

On Monday, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry data which is updated every day at 8 am indicates that at present there are 9,62,640 active cases in the country. At the same time, the death toll rose by 1,039 and now stands at 95,542.

But, as the Ministry of Health noted Family Welfare noted, there is also a silver lining of sorts as the total number of recoveries on Monday crossed the 50 lakh mark.

"India's total Recoveries cross the landmark milestone of 50L. The rise from 1L in June '20 has been steep. The last 10 L recoveries were added in just 11 days," the MoHFW tweeted on Monday morning sharing a graphic.