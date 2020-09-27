'Wow this is crazy': Netizens debunk COVID-19 conspiracy theories on pandemic

He shared two photos of the pamphlets, which said, "the COVID-10 tests are not reliable and the PCR test does not test for the virus but a small section of its genetic material".

The pamphlet further stated that some countries like Sweden, Japan, Belarus, etc., defeated the virus without lockdown. But, “there is no data available on lockdown deaths in India but in USA, lockdown deaths have crossed COVID-19 deaths”, the pamphlet states.

The pamphlet also said that N-95 and surgical masks are ineffective to stop the spread of virus. These masks have negative consequences like reducing oxygen and increasing CO2 concentration in the body, weakening the immune system, etc. It also claimed that people in India and around the world have died of heart attacks due to wearing masks while running.

Meanwhile, the second pamphlet said that there is an agenda to bring in a second wave within a year from now and governments worldwide will impose stricter lockdowns and will ask people to rejoin society only after being vaccinated.

While this pamphlet stated unverified and misinformation, another user shared a website about conspiracy theories. "Amazing how conspiratorial thinking has metastasised into everyday life. In the midst of a frigging pandemic. This website literally promotes conspiracy theories. “Welcome to India’s Home for Conspiracy Research and Free Thinking” it says. So good," the user wrote.