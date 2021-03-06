COVID-19 in Gujarat: Man infected with coronavirus after taking 2nd dose of vaccine

A health official in Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus days after taking the second dose of the vaccine against the infection, officials said Saturday. The man, a health officer in Gandhinagar's Dehgam taluka, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15. He had fever and and his samples were examined, which detected the COVID-19 infection on February 20 said Gandhinagar's Chief Health Officer Dr MH Solanki.

"He is in home isolation as his symptoms are mild. He has told me that he is fit to join work from Monday," Solanki added.