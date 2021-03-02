'Gujarat is firmly with the BJP’s agenda of development': PM Modi on party's victory in local body polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly believes that Gujarat is with the BJP’s agenda of development and good governance. His remark comes after the results of the Nagar Palika, Taluka Panchayat and District Panchayat polls that were held across Gujarat. The ruling BJP proved victorious at the Gujarat local polls by leading in 2,085 of 8,474 seats across various municipalities that voted on Sunday in PM's home state and establishing a wide gap with closest rival Congress. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took up from where it left last week, scoring again on its debut outing with 16 seats.

PM Modi to express his gratitude and happiness on the victory praised the state and its people on Twitter and wrote, "Results of the Nagar Palika, Taluka Panchayat and District Panchayat polls across Gujarat give a crystal clear message - Gujarat is firmly with the BJP's agenda of development and good governance. I bow to the people of Gujarat for the unwavering faith and affection towards BJP."

Polling in 31 district panchayats, 231 taluka panchayats and 81 municipalities of Gujarat and by-elections of 23 municipalities and three taluka panchayats were held on Sunday. The average turnout in taluka panchayats was 66.84 per cent.