COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: State reports 14,098 new cases, 97 deaths on April 10

The continuous spike in Covid 19 cases reached an alarming level, and the condition is deteriorating in the state 14098 fresh cases detected, active cases 85860, meanwhile 97 died, in the state, said Chhattisgarh Health Department on Saturday.
Presently, rate of Covid 19 infection has touched the mark of 24%, said Health Minister Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo (Baba) while speaking to FPJ on phone.
We have left with 3-4 days' stock of vaccines, he added. Chhattisgarh has the capacity to vaccinate, 4 lakh people in a day, he said.
TS also refuted the allegations of opposition over his preference on Covishield vaccine in comparison to Co-vaccine. He said, factually it is not right, the central government has provided a smaller number of Co-vaccine in comparison to Covishield. However, the results of third trial of the vaccine were awaited then, he said.
The situation of Covid has worsened in the state and condition of Raipur is quite critical.
The dead bodies were piled up in the 7 crematoriums of the capital city Raipur. In 48 hours 40 bodies cremated but the queue is yet to end, mentioned a local news portal. Raipur witnessed 42 death and 3797 fresh cases on Saturday.
Raipur Covid Nodal officer Dr. Meera Baghel said, our staff are under stress and overworked, many developed infections. A good number of patients coming to hospitals failed to recover. This new wave of infection is quite fatal, death rate escalated, and we are unable to save them.
Government has instructed for creation of a 300 bedded isolation centre in Raipur indoor stadium, she said.
To cease escalating the number of Covid fresh active cases, under the instructions of CM Bhupesh Baghel new quarantine centres were instructed to be made at Panchayat level, said a government press release on Saturday. Government has made available 6957 beds in covid hospitals and has targeted to treble the number, added the communique. The government will make 19,472 beds available in a set period.
However, India witnessed a grim record today with 1.45 lakh cases and the active cases reached more than 10-lakh in the country now.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)