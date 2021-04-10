COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: State reports 14,098 new cases, 97 deaths on April 10

The continuous spike in Covid 19 cases reached an alarming level, and the condition is deteriorating in the state 14098 fresh cases detected, active cases 85860, meanwhile 97 died, in the state, said Chhattisgarh Health Department on Saturday.

Presently, rate of Covid 19 infection has touched the mark of 24%, said Health Minister Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo (Baba) while speaking to FPJ on phone.

We have left with 3-4 days' stock of vaccines, he added. Chhattisgarh has the capacity to vaccinate, 4 lakh people in a day, he said.

TS also refuted the allegations of opposition over his preference on Covishield vaccine in comparison to Co-vaccine. He said, factually it is not right, the central government has provided a smaller number of Co-vaccine in comparison to Covishield. However, the results of third trial of the vaccine were awaited then, he said.