'Poorly designed and incompetently executed operation': Rahul Gandhi slams authorities over Chhattisgarh naxal attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the operation against Naxals in Chhattisgarh, in which 22 security personnel were killed, was "incompetently" executed and "poorly designed".

Citing a media report quoting CRPF Director General Kuldeep Singh as saying there was no intelligence failure in the operation and an equal number of ultras were killed, Gandhi said, "If there was no intelligence failure then a 1:1 death ratio means it was a poorly designed and incompetently executed operation."

"Our Jawans are not cannon fodder to be martyred at will," he added.