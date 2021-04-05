'Poorly designed and incompetently executed operation': Rahul Gandhi slams authorities over Chhattisgarh naxal attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the operation against Naxals in Chhattisgarh, in which 22 security personnel were killed, was "incompetently" executed and "poorly designed".
Citing a media report quoting CRPF Director General Kuldeep Singh as saying there was no intelligence failure in the operation and an equal number of ultras were killed, Gandhi said, "If there was no intelligence failure then a 1:1 death ratio means it was a poorly designed and incompetently executed operation."
"Our Jawans are not cannon fodder to be martyred at will," he added.
According to reports, out of the 22 fatalities in the Saturday naxal attack in the state, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost eight men, including seven CoBRA commandos, while one jawan is from the Bastariya battalion, eight from the DRG and five from the Special Task Force.
The security personnel were ambushed by naxals when they were out on a combing operation in a forest along the border of the Bijapur and Sukma districts of the state.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will chair a high-level meeting in connection with the Naxal attack in the state's Bastar region that claimed the lives of 22 security personnel.
(With inputs from Agencies)
