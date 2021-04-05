Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: US Consulate, French Envoy and others condemn violent incident

A deadly Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday claimed the lives of 22 security personnel and injured 31 others, prompting shock and outrage across India and beyond. Since then, many foreign leaders and representatives have condemned the incident, expressing their support for the Indian administration.

While five security personnel were killed and 30 others injured in the forest encounter, several others had gone missing after the incident. The bullet-riddled bodies of 17 of the 18 missing jawans were recovered on Sunday, taking the death toll to 22. This includes members of the CRPF, its elite CoBRA unit and the District Reserve Guard.

The officials had been a part of a major joint offensive with over 2,000 personnel that was launched on Friday night. The slain individuals had been a part of the patrolling team dispatched from Tarrem, ambushed by members of the Peoples' Liberation Guerilla Army.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Chhattisgarh that took the lives of at least 22 Indian security forces. We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims as we stand side-by-side with the people of India on this tragic day," read a tweeted message from US Consul General David J. Ranz.