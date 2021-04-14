COVID-19 in Bihar: Patna civic body run crematorium loots dead patients' relatives; demands Rs 12,000-16,000 to perform last rites

Patna: Nothing like cashing in on adversity. The adage seems to hold especially true of civic staff at Patna Municipal Corporation-run crematorium on the banks of Ganga.

On an average, 30 to 40 bodies arrive at Bansh Ghat crematorium from Patna and Nalanda Medical College hospitals and AIIMS.

Due to the rush, the staff ask the relatives to wait for the turn of their Corona dead. A part of the problem is that out of the two electric cremation machines, only one is functional.

On Wednesday, some relatives alleged they had to cough up as much as Rs 12000 to Rs 16000 for cremation, as against the fixed charge of Rs 300. However, the municipal staff claimed the extra money was being taken to arrange special material for the last rites.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey, who took cognizance of the extortion, has asked the district magistrate of Patna to probe and prevent the loot in the name of last rites.