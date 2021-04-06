COVID-19 in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar fears large-scale reverse migration from covid affected states

Patna: As Corona positive cases rose to an alarming level in eight districts in Bihar, Chief minister, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday directed the officials to take preventive measures as large-scale reverse migration from the Corona affected states would take place.
Patna High Court was also hit by Coronavirus on Tuesday. Patna High Court which had re-opened on Monday after Holi vacations was shut down within 24 hours as many lawyers complained of corona attack. Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Justice Sanjay Karol,who was found Corona positive was rushed to AIIMS here and admitted in emergency ward.
Registrar general of Patna High Court issued an order:"strictly prohibiting entry into the High Court premises".
The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) was also shut following reports of 18 students having Corona positive symptoms. In less than 24 hours,a record 1,000 Corona active cases were detected. Principal secretary of health,Pratay Amrut said"Compared to last year,this year,Corona is more dangerous".
Nitish Kumar who reviewed the working of the health and disaster management departments dealing with Corona cases, told the officials "There are reports of large-scale reverse migration from the Corona affected states to Bihar. Reopen quarantine centres at block levels".
Nitish said situation was worse in eight districts of Saran, Siwan, Gaya, Jahanabad, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur and asked the DMs to ensure all health workers and front line workers were vaccinated alongwith their families.He also directed vaccination for the senior citizens should be speeded up.