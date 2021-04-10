COVID-19: DRDO to set up hospital with 500 beds equipped with ICU facilities at Delhi Cantonment

In a bid to tackle the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the DRDO has announced to set up a hospital with 500 beds equipped with ICU facilities by next Sunday in Delhi Cantt. The first 250 beds would be ready in the first 7 days. The doctors would be provided by both military and paramilitary forces for treating patients.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 7,897 fresh COVID-19 cases, and with that the positivity rate breached 10%-mark again, as per the health bulletin. However, it showed a dip in the number of cases as compared to yesterday's count of 8,521 fresh coronavirus cases. Yesterday's count was the second highest single-day spike since pandemic began. On November 11, Delhi had reported 8,593 cases, the highest till date for the city.

The positivity rate also mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10 per cent for the first time this year.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 77,374 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.