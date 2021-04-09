Due to rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi schools closed for all classes till further orders: CM Arvind Kejriwal

According to experts, more young people (especially in the 30-50 age bracket) are seemingly getting infected by the current COVID-19 wave in the national capital.

"The younger population goes out and works, uses public transportation and hence, has more chances of coming in contact with others. Many people are still not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, which has contributed to the rise in cases," said Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also recently told reporters that it seems younger population was getting afflicted more by the coronavirus in the fourth wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

For the uninitiated, Delhi is reeling under the fourth wave of the pandemic, while the country is going through the second wave of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 7,437 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day surge this year. 24 more people died in the day due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157.

The positivity rate also mounted to 8.1 per cent from 6.1 per cent a day before, amid a massive spike in cases in the span of the last few weeks.

This is also the first time that over 7,000 cases have been reported in a day this year.