COVID-19: Declining trend of fresh infections continues as India logs 3,325 new cases; active cases dip to 44,175 | Representative Image

India has reported 3,325 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. This marks a decrease from the 4,282 cases reported on Monday.

The number of active cases has also declined from 47,246 to 44,175 during the same period. The declining trend in new cases is a positive sign for the country.

Fewer Deaths Reported

The death toll has increased to 5,31,564, with 17 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, including seven reconciled by Kerala. This marks a slight increase from the 14 fatalities reported on Monday.

National Recovery Rate

India's national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72%, according to the ministry data updated on Tuesday. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has surged to 4,43,77,257, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

Vaccination Drive

The nationwide vaccination drive in India has administered 220.66 crore doses of the COVID vaccine so far, according to the ministry's website.

Active Cases and Recovery Rate

The active cases now comprise 0.10% of the total infections in the country. The decline in active cases and high recovery rate are positive signs for the country as it continues to battle the pandemic.