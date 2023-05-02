 COVID-19: Declining trend of fresh infections continues as India logs 3,325 new cases; active cases dip to 44,175
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCOVID-19: Declining trend of fresh infections continues as India logs 3,325 new cases; active cases dip to 44,175

COVID-19: Declining trend of fresh infections continues as India logs 3,325 new cases; active cases dip to 44,175

The declining trend in new cases is a positive sign for the country.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
COVID-19: Declining trend of fresh infections continues as India logs 3,325 new cases; active cases dip to 44,175 | Representative Image

India has reported 3,325 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. This marks a decrease from the 4,282 cases reported on Monday.

The number of active cases has also declined from 47,246 to 44,175 during the same period. The declining trend in new cases is a positive sign for the country.

Fewer Deaths Reported

The death toll has increased to 5,31,564, with 17 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, including seven reconciled by Kerala. This marks a slight increase from the 14 fatalities reported on Monday.

Read Also
Maharashtra witnesses 3.7 times more Covid-19 deaths in April than March, experts attribute it to...
article-image

National Recovery Rate

India's national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72%, according to the ministry data updated on Tuesday. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has surged to 4,43,77,257, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

Vaccination Drive

The nationwide vaccination drive in India has administered 220.66 crore doses of the COVID vaccine so far, according to the ministry's website.

Active Cases and Recovery Rate

The active cases now comprise 0.10% of the total infections in the country. The decline in active cases and high recovery rate are positive signs for the country as it continues to battle the pandemic.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC sees very few takers for nasal Covid vaccine
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: 4 dead, 7 injured in Muzaffarpur slum fire

Bihar: 4 dead, 7 injured in Muzaffarpur slum fire

COVID-19: Declining trend of fresh infections continues as India logs 3,325 new cases; active cases...

COVID-19: Declining trend of fresh infections continues as India logs 3,325 new cases; active cases...

Operation Kaveri: 10th evacuation flight carrying 231 Indians reaches Ahmedabad from Jeddah

Operation Kaveri: 10th evacuation flight carrying 231 Indians reaches Ahmedabad from Jeddah

Ludhiana Gas Leak: NGT takes suo moto cognisance of incident which killed 3 minors

Ludhiana Gas Leak: NGT takes suo moto cognisance of incident which killed 3 minors

'Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact': Kohli's cryptic post on Instagram after row with...

'Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact': Kohli's cryptic post on Instagram after row with...