Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC sees very few takers for nasal Covid vaccine

Representative image |

Mira Bhayandar: Only six eligible beneficiaries have turned up to get themselves vaccinated for the precautionary dose on the first two days of the drive which started off from Friday.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has started administering the iNCOVACC - nasal Covid vaccine for senior citizens above 60 years as a precautionary dose from April 28.

While four elders got themselves administered with the vaccine on Saturday, the number was limited to just two on Friday.

12 centres equipped with nasal vaccines

The vaccines are being administered at 12 places including Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar, Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi Hospital in Mira Road and ten urban public health centres across the twin-city which will remain operational from 9am to 3:30pm.

Those senior citizens who are above 60 years of age, can receive the dose at least six months after taking the second dose, through on-the-spot registration by showing proof of dose taken and valid identity card. This is the first Covid vaccine to be given through the nasal.

“As of now, we have received an initial stock of 75 vials of the needless intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC and one vial is administered to two individuals. Our health workers, including auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM) have been asked to conduct field surveys and create awareness amongst the beneficiaries,” said medical officer Dr Anjali Patil.

Data on the beneficiaries

As per official statistics, out of the 2,11,862 total beneficiaries (above 60 years) 90,752 and 84,719 have taken the first and second doses respectively. However, booster doses have been administered to just 36,391 people till March 31, leaving the civic administration with a target of covering 48,328 eligible beneficiaries.