Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC extends evening timings of civic gardens by two hours for summer vacation visitors

In view of the summer vacations, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to extend the evening timings of civic gardens in the twin-city by two hours.

Previously, the gardens were open from 6:00 am to 9 am in the morning and 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm in the evening. “While the morning timings will remain the same, the gardens will remain open for visitors from 4 pm to 10:30 pm.

Additional security personnel

Additional security personnel will also be deployed to manage the crowd inside the garden, keep an eye on mischief mongers and also assist vehicular traffic outside the facilities.” confirmed garden superintendent-Nagesh Virkar.

The additional timings would benefit visitors-especially children and evening strollers as footfall at MBMC-run gardens witness a significant increase during the holidays.

“It’s a welcome move by the MBMC as instead of night strolls on pavements, we will now be able to use the gardens for the purpose in a safe and green environment.” said Vidya Nagrani a senior citizen from Mira Road. However, many are of the opinion that the MBMC should also think of keeping the parks open for two hours in the afternoon as this is a time when citizens prefer to sit and relax under the shade of trees.

However garden officials claimed that the gardens need to be maintained and cleaned during the afternoon time.

