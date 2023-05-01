Maharashtra witnesses 3.7 times more Covid-19 deaths in April than March, experts attribute it to XBB.1.16 variant

Representational image | PTI

According to the state health department, Covid-19 deaths increased from 20 in March to 73 in April in Maharashtra, registering a 3.7% increase. Meanwhile, there were no deaths reported in February. However, the rise in the Covid-19 death rate in April was minimal, at 0.34 per cent compared to 0.31 per cent in March. Experts have attributed the rise to the XBB.1.16 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant and comorbidities. They have urged citizens to take their Covid doses, citing studies that show vaccines reduce death percentages.

XBB.1.16 strain dominant variant in Maharashtra

A senior health official said that the dominant Covid variant in Maharashtra is the XBB.1.16 strain. There were 1,112 cases found to be infected with this variant, of which 10 resulted in death. Of the deaths, 72.92% occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, with 88% of the deceased having comorbidities, and 13% having no comorbidities.

Former State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate said that the sub-lineage was the major reason for Covid cases and deaths across Maharashtra this year, but it was not worrisome as most cases were of mild to moderate symptoms. Deaths have occurred mainly among elderly patients with comorbidities requiring ventilator or ICU support.

Expert's advice to citizens

Awate urged citizens who are eligible or have missed their Covid-19 dose to immediately take it. He also advised senior citizens to stay at home until an emergency and wear a mask in crowded or public places due to heat waves across the state.

Increase in cases and deaths:

April

Cases- 21,111

Deaths-73

Test- 3, 58,097

Test Positive Rate (TPR) - 6%

Death Rate- 0.34%



March

Cases- 6,449

Deaths-20

Test- 1, 89,295

TPR- 3.40%

DR-0.31%



February

Cases- 472

Deaths- 0

Tests- 1, 66,259

TPR- 0.28%

DR- 0