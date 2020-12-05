'Covaxin designed to be efficacious': Bharat Biotech on Anil Vij testing COVID positive after vaccine trial shot

The adverse reporting process, as per CDSCO-DCGI guidelines, include the patient contacting the site PI, or during active follow up. Reports are submitted to site Ethics Committees, CDSCO-DCGI, Data Safety Monitoring Board and Sponsor.

Earlier, Anil Vij, who was administered a dose of a coronavirus vaccine two weeks ago during phase 3 trial, said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Vij took to Twitter to inform that he has tested positive and has been admitted to a hospital in Ambala. "All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona."

The 67-year old senior BJP leader had volunteered to get take part in the phase three trials for Covaxin, a potential vaccine against COVID-19. He was administered the trial dose of the indigenous vaccine at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt on November 20.