 Supreme Court Designates 7 Former High Court Judges As Senior Advocates
Supreme Court Designates 7 Former High Court Judges As Senior Advocates

The designations take effect from September 17, according to a notification issued by the court.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 01:05 AM IST
Mumbai: After a Full Court meeting on September 17, the Supreme Court has designated seven former High Court judges and a Chief Justice as senior advocates. They include Attau Rahman Masoodi (former Judge, Allahabad High Court), Avinash Gharote (former Judge, Bombay HC), D Krishna Kumar (former Chief Justice, Manipur HC), G Ilangovan (former Judge, Madras HC), Jitendra Kumar Chauhan (former Judge, Punjab and Haryana HC), R Subramanian (former Judge, Madras HC) and Virendra Gyansingh Bisht (former Judge, Bombay HC).

The designations take effect from September 17, according to a notification issued by the court.

Earlier in April, six former High Court judges were similarly conferred senior designation after retiring and commencing practice.

