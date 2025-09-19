UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Directs Officials To Work In Team Spirit During Bahraich Visit

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya | File

Lucknow: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, during his Bahraich district visit on Thursday, directed officials to work with team spirit to ensure effective implementation of government schemes and swift resolution of public grievances. Chairing a review meeting at the collectorate, he ordered that SDMs, COs, and electricity officers hold monthly meetings at tehsil level with public representatives to address local issues.

Maurya instructed the CMO to launch a campaign for regular cleanliness at all CHCs, PHCs, and health centres. He stressed that negligence towards sanitation would invite strict action. Similarly, every office must conduct a monthly cleanliness drive with full staff participation.

Reviewing Ayushman Card implementation, he directed that all cardholders be provided medical services as per norms. He also asked officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply in forest-affected areas, timely repair of transformers, and adherence to supply rosters. On agriculture, he said sufficient fertilizers must be available in the district and strict action taken against hoarding or overpricing. On sugarcane, he directed timely payment to farmers, and ordered transfer of revenue staff posted in one place for over three years.

He also asked irrigation officials to fully utilize resources and update public representatives on tubewell operations.

The Deputy CM emphasized innovation in scheme execution, timely grievance redressal, and active participation of people’s representatives in monitoring welfare benefits. He concluded by urging all officers to contribute to the vision of a “Developed Uttar Pradesh.”