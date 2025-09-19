 UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Directs Officials To Work In Team Spirit During Bahraich Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Directs Officials To Work In Team Spirit During Bahraich Visit

UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Directs Officials To Work In Team Spirit During Bahraich Visit

Maurya instructed the CMO to launch a campaign for regular cleanliness at all CHCs, PHCs, and health centres. He stressed that negligence towards sanitation would invite strict action. Similarly, every office must conduct a monthly cleanliness drive with full staff participation.

Saurabh PandeyUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya | File

Lucknow: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, during his Bahraich district visit on Thursday, directed officials to work with team spirit to ensure effective implementation of government schemes and swift resolution of public grievances. Chairing a review meeting at the collectorate, he ordered that SDMs, COs, and electricity officers hold monthly meetings at tehsil level with public representatives to address local issues.

Maurya instructed the CMO to launch a campaign for regular cleanliness at all CHCs, PHCs, and health centres. He stressed that negligence towards sanitation would invite strict action. Similarly, every office must conduct a monthly cleanliness drive with full staff participation.

Reviewing Ayushman Card implementation, he directed that all cardholders be provided medical services as per norms. He also asked officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply in forest-affected areas, timely repair of transformers, and adherence to supply rosters. On agriculture, he said sufficient fertilizers must be available in the district and strict action taken against hoarding or overpricing. On sugarcane, he directed timely payment to farmers, and ordered transfer of revenue staff posted in one place for over three years.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Vishwakarma Expo-2025, Expands Artisan Scheme...
article-image

He also asked irrigation officials to fully utilize resources and update public representatives on tubewell operations.

FPJ Shorts
DU Polls See 39.45% Turnout; ABVP, NSUI Spar Over Malpractice, Women Candidates Make Strong Pitch
DU Polls See 39.45% Turnout; ABVP, NSUI Spar Over Malpractice, Women Candidates Make Strong Pitch
Taxpayers' Money Must Be Used Wisely: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana
Taxpayers' Money Must Be Used Wisely: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana
UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Directs Officials To Work In Team Spirit During Bahraich Visit
UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Directs Officials To Work In Team Spirit During Bahraich Visit
Supreme Court Designates 7 Former High Court Judges As Senior Advocates
Supreme Court Designates 7 Former High Court Judges As Senior Advocates

The Deputy CM emphasized innovation in scheme execution, timely grievance redressal, and active participation of people’s representatives in monitoring welfare benefits. He concluded by urging all officers to contribute to the vision of a “Developed Uttar Pradesh.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Directs Officials To Work In Team Spirit During Bahraich Visit

UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Directs Officials To Work In Team Spirit During Bahraich Visit

Supreme Court Designates 7 Former High Court Judges As Senior Advocates

Supreme Court Designates 7 Former High Court Judges As Senior Advocates

Indian Railways Fully Gears Up For Successful Implementation Of Special Campaign 5.0 Focusing On...

Indian Railways Fully Gears Up For Successful Implementation Of Special Campaign 5.0 Focusing On...

Indian Railways Conducted 1799 Seminars To Guide Employees On One-Time Switch From NPS To UPS

Indian Railways Conducted 1799 Seminars To Guide Employees On One-Time Switch From NPS To UPS

Tamil Nadu Cop Caught Driving Car With Youth Clinging To Bonnet In Tirunelveli - VIDEO

Tamil Nadu Cop Caught Driving Car With Youth Clinging To Bonnet In Tirunelveli - VIDEO