FPJ Explains: How Haryana minister Anil Vij tested COVID positive despite Covaxin trial dose?

Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Vij had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin. He was administered the dose on November 20 at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt.

For those who are wondering how Anil Vij got infected with the virus despite the trial dose, here is an explainer:

How Covaxin trial is conducted?

Participants are randomly assigned to receive Covaxin or placebo. The trial is double-blinded, such that the investigators, the participants and the company are not aware of who is assigned to which group.

In the case of this vaccine, trial volunteers receive two intramuscular injections approximately 28 days apart.

Bharat Biotech's response on Vij

Covaxin clinical trials are based on a 2 dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days post the 2nd dose, the company said.