'God save us from fake COVID vaccine': Twitter alarmed as Haryana minister Anil Vij tests positive after trial shot

Over the last several months India has had several political leaders testing positive from COVID-19, with some unfortunately succumbing to the virus. But while it is no longer unique to hear than a well known personality has tested positive for the virus, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij's recent tweet has been met with stunned surprise. You see, a little more than two weeks ago he had participated in the Phase 3 trials for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona," Vij tweeted on Saturday morning.