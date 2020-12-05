'Canada will always stand up for human rights...': Netizens outraged as Justin Trudeau reiterates support to farmer protests

Cananda's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become a talking point in India as farmers continue to protest in the national capital. Hundreds of farmers have converged at the national capital in protest against the government's recently enacted Farm Acts. And as the protests enter their tenth day and the farmers ready themselves for yet another meeting with Union Ministers, Twitter continues to express their ire with the Canadian leader.

It began earlier this week, with Trudeau expressing concern about the situation in India during an online address and stating that his country believed in the "importance of dialogue". He added that Canada had reached out to Indian authorities to highlight their concerns and noted that the country would always be there to "defend the right of peaceful protest" - comments that have not gone down well with Indian officials.

Indian leaders as well as the MEA have since hit out at Canada over the comments. "We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said soon after. Then came summons for the Canadian High Commissioner to meet with the Ministry of External Affairs.