 Tamil Nadu Cop Caught Driving Car With Youth Clinging To Bonnet In Tirunelveli - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu Cop Caught Driving Car With Youth Clinging To Bonnet In Tirunelveli - VIDEO

Tamil Nadu Cop Caught Driving Car With Youth Clinging To Bonnet In Tirunelveli - VIDEO

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when Gandhirajan, a Special Sub-Inspector from Tirunelveli Town Police Station, was driving his car. A sudden stop by a bus ahead caused the biker in front of him to brake sharply. The car then collided with the bike, throwing it to the roadside while the rider, a young man, sustained minor injuries.

N Chithra Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Cop Caught Driving Car With Youth Clinging To Bonnet In Tirunelveli |

Chennai: In a shocking display of aggression, a Special Sub-Inspector of Police in Tirunelveli in south Tamil Nadu was caught on video driving his car with a young man clinging to the bonnet for nearly 200 metres, after a minor traffic accident spiralled out of control.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when Gandhirajan, a Special Sub-Inspector from Tirunelveli Town Police Station, was driving his car. A sudden stop by a bus ahead caused the biker in front of him to brake sharply. The car then collided with the bike, throwing it to the roadside while the rider, a young man, sustained minor injuries.

However, when the man confronted Gandhirajan, he seemingly agitated, accelerated his car in an attempt to intimidate the man, who refused to move. The force of the car pushed the man onto the bonnet, where he held on screaming “help me” as the officer sped off.

Read Also
'All Available Info Already Shared With Police': Karnataka CEO Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's '18 Letters In...
article-image

For a horrifying 200 metres, the officer continued driving with the man clinging to the front of the vehicle. The shocking incident was recorded by onlookers and quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu Cop Caught Driving Car With Youth Clinging To Bonnet In Tirunelveli - VIDEO
Tamil Nadu Cop Caught Driving Car With Youth Clinging To Bonnet In Tirunelveli - VIDEO
Mumbai News: BMC To Revamp 10 Dry Waste Centers Across City To Reduce Burden On Dumping Grounds
Mumbai News: BMC To Revamp 10 Dry Waste Centers Across City To Reduce Burden On Dumping Grounds
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Nabi Launches Merciless Assault On Dunith Wellalage's Bowling In SL vs AFG Match, Clobbers 5 Sixes; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Nabi Launches Merciless Assault On Dunith Wellalage's Bowling In SL vs AFG Match, Clobbers 5 Sixes; Video
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Crashing Into Cars While Driving On Wrong Side Of Palm Beach Road
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Crashing Into Cars While Driving On Wrong Side Of Palm Beach Road

Following the incident, Gandhirajan was transferred to the Armed Reserve Police Camp. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Cop Caught Driving Car With Youth Clinging To Bonnet In Tirunelveli - VIDEO

Tamil Nadu Cop Caught Driving Car With Youth Clinging To Bonnet In Tirunelveli - VIDEO

US Revokes, Denies Visas Of Indian Business Executives Linked To Fentanyl Trafficking

US Revokes, Denies Visas Of Indian Business Executives Linked To Fentanyl Trafficking

'His Words Gave Me Courage...': Navy Officer Pens Emotional Birthday Wish For PM Modi

'His Words Gave Me Courage...': Navy Officer Pens Emotional Birthday Wish For PM Modi

Punjab News: Smuggling Module Busted, Hairdresser Held With 25.9 Kg Heroin, Pistol

Punjab News: Smuggling Module Busted, Hairdresser Held With 25.9 Kg Heroin, Pistol

Indore To Witness 'Surpanakha Dahan' On Dussehra; Will Burn Effigies Of Sonam Raghuvanshi, Meerut's...

Indore To Witness 'Surpanakha Dahan' On Dussehra; Will Burn Effigies Of Sonam Raghuvanshi, Meerut's...