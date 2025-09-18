Tamil Nadu Cop Caught Driving Car With Youth Clinging To Bonnet In Tirunelveli - VIDEO

Tamil Nadu Cop Caught Driving Car With Youth Clinging To Bonnet In Tirunelveli |

Chennai: In a shocking display of aggression, a Special Sub-Inspector of Police in Tirunelveli in south Tamil Nadu was caught on video driving his car with a young man clinging to the bonnet for nearly 200 metres, after a minor traffic accident spiralled out of control.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when Gandhirajan, a Special Sub-Inspector from Tirunelveli Town Police Station, was driving his car. A sudden stop by a bus ahead caused the biker in front of him to brake sharply. The car then collided with the bike, throwing it to the roadside while the rider, a young man, sustained minor injuries.

However, when the man confronted Gandhirajan, he seemingly agitated, accelerated his car in an attempt to intimidate the man, who refused to move. The force of the car pushed the man onto the bonnet, where he held on screaming “help me” as the officer sped off.

For a horrifying 200 metres, the officer continued driving with the man clinging to the front of the vehicle. The shocking incident was recorded by onlookers and quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage.

Following the incident, Gandhirajan was transferred to the Armed Reserve Police Camp. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated.