'Could Have First Dismissed Your CM Of Manipur,' Mallikarjun Kharge To PM Modi Ahead Of Day 2 Of Parliament's Monsoon Session

Ahead of day 2 of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, in a scathing tweet, tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and came down heavily on the PM for not making "a statement inside the Parliament" on day 1 of the parliament on July 20. Taking on Manipur CM for violence in the state for close to three months now, the Congress President said, "If you were angry then instead of making false equivalence with Congress governed states, you (PM) could have first dismissed your Chief Minister of Manipur."

"You did not make a statement inside the Parliament, yesterday. If you were angry then instead of making false equivalence with Congress governed states, you could have first dismissed your Chief Minister of Manipur. INDIA expects you to make an elaborate statement in the Parliament today, not just on one incident, but on the 80-day violence that your government in the state and the centre has presided upon, looking absolutely helpless and remorseless," said the Congress President in his hard-hitting tweet.

'Manipur Incident Has Shamed 140 Cr Indians, Guilty Won't Be Spared': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament which got underway from Thursday (July 20), broke his silence on the violence in Manipur and termed the disturbing video which showed two Kuki women paraded naked by a mob and molested by the crowd, as an "insult to 140 crore people of India." The Prime Minister said that he was full of "pain and anger" over the incident and instructed CMs of every state including Manipur to ensure the safety of women in their respective states. The Prime Minister also said that the incident has shamed the entire nation.

Manipur hit by violence since May 3

The state of Manipur has seen violence since May 3 after conflict broke out between the Meitei and Kuki community members. Widespread violence and arson has been reported from the state ever since the ethnic conflicts broke out. However, the May 4 video showing sexual violence and humiliation of the Kuki women paraded naked in Kangpokpi has sent shockwaves across the country.

