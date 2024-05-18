Jalaun Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule |

Jalaun, out of 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, is an important constituency due to the absence of a stronghold, with parties frequently changing through each election. This constituency is an SC reserved constituency and has a literacy rate of 64.26 percent. As per the 2011 census, the number of the SC voters in this parliamentary seat is approximately 5,36,300 , which is around 27.8 percent. It has five assembly segments spanning three districts: Jhansi, which includes Garautha constituency, Kanpur Dehat, which includes Bhognipur constituency; and Jalaun, which includes Madhogarh, Kalpi, and Orai assembly constituencies. As per the latest 2022 assembly election, the Kalpi constituency was won by the SP, while the remaining four constituencies were secured by the BJP.

ASSEMBLY SEGMENTS | FPJ

Key Contestants

There is a triangular fight between the BJP, SP and the BSP. The BJP has fielded Bhanu Pratap Singh for the third consecutive election against Narayan Das from the SP and Suresh Chandra Gautam from the BSP among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat.

Key Contestants | FPJ

What happened in the previous polls?

In the 2019 general elections, with 1,58,377 marginal votes, Ajay Singh from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was defeated by the BJP’s Bhanu Pratap Singh with 5,81,763 votes and 51.49 percent of the vote share.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP’s Bhanu Pratap Singh, again with 2,87,202 marginal votes, defeated the BSP’s Brijlal Khabri, securing 5,48,631 votes and 49.93 percent of the vote share.

PREVIOUS ELECTION WINNERS |

In 2009, the SP’s Ghansyam Anuragi, with 2,83,023 votes and 35.49 percent of the vote share, defeated the BSP’s Tilak Chandra Ahirwar with 11,409 marginal votes.

PREVIOUS LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS | FPJ

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.