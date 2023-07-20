'Manipur Incident Has Shamed 140 Cr Indians, Guilty Won't Be Spared': PM Modi Ahead Of Parliament Session Commencement (WATCH)

PM Modi speaking ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, spoke on the disturbing video which showed two Kuki women paraded naked by a mob and molested by the crowd and said that the incident had insulted 140 crore people. The Prime Minister said he was full of pain and anger over the issue and instructed CMs of every state including Manipur to ensure that women in the state are safe. The Prime Minister also said that the incident has shamed the entire nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,"I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven."

Shocking video causes outrage

The state of Manipur has seen violence since May 3 after conflict broke out between the Meitei and Kuki community members. Widespread violence and arson has been reported from the state ever since the ethnic conflicts broke out. However, the May 4 video showing sexual violence and humiliation of the Kuki women paraded naked in Kangpokpi has sent shockwaves across the country.

Monsoon session of Parliament

The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Thursday (July 20) amidst outrage over the situation in Manipur with the Opposition demanding a statement from the Prime Minister of India. This comes specifically after a shocking video emerged on social media of two women from Kuki community paraded naked by a mob and molested in Manipur's Kankpokpi district on May 4. Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has given adjournment motion notice to discuss the "ongoing ethnic clashes taking place in Manipur." Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Manipur situation.

