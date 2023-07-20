Kuki Women Paraded Naked In Manipur: Opposition Demands Debate, MPs Move Adjournment Motion Notice; Ask For PM's Statement In House

Monsoon session of parliament gets underway today |

The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Thursday (July 20) amidst outrage over the situation in Manipur with the opposition demanding a statement from the Prime Minister of India in the house. This comes after a shocking video emerged on social media of two women from Kuki community paraded naked by a mob and molested in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on May 4.

The state of Manipur has seen violence since May 3 after conflict broke out between the Meitei and Kuki community members. Widespread violence and arson has been reported from the state ever since the ethnic conflicts broke out. However, the May 4 video showing sexual violence and humiliation of the Kuki women paraded naked in Kangpokpi has sent shockwaves across the country.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice to discuss the "ongoing ethnic clashes taking place in Manipur."

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Manipur situation. Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has also given suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the "Prime Minister's shocking silence on the ongoing violence in Manipur."

Besides, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Manickam Tagore have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "violence against women and children in Manipur."

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demanded to discussion on Manipur violence.

Some parties moved an adjournment motion over Manipur violence among other issues on day one of the Parliament's Monsoon Session today.

The opposition insisted that the discussion should take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress held a press conference on the Manipur Kuki women video matter and raised questions and alleged government's "inaction" on the Manipur violence and disturbance in the state.

31 bills to be taken up for discussion

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has said that 31 bills will be taken up in the monsoon session. Among these include the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023.

Important legislations

Other important legislations that are expected to be taken up in the Session are the Bill to replace the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, promulgated in May this year. The ordinance deals with the control of services in Delhi and was promulgated after the Supreme Court verdict on an appeal by the Delhi government.

34 parties and 44 leaders participated in the all-party meeting

Parliamentary Affairs Minister yesterday said that 34 parties and 44 leaders participated in the all-party meeting convened by the government for smooth conduct of the monsoon session which will continue to till August 11 and will have 17 sittings.

(With agency inputs)

