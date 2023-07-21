Manipur Sexual Assault Case: Husband Of Victim, An Army Veteran Recounts Horror, Says 'I Couldn't Save My Wife..' |

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through Manipur, two women of the Kuki community were forcibly stripped naked and paraded by a ruthless mob. The incident that came to light place on July 20 has left the entire nation outraged. In an exclusive telephonic interview with India TV, the harrowing account from the husband of one of the victims who witnessed the horrific event unfolded.

The Terrifying Incident

On May 4, a mob fueled by anger and prejudice targeted two innocent women in Manipur, subjecting them to a heinous act of public humiliation. The victims were forced to strip naked, an act that defies humanity and decency, leaving scars that may never heal.

Recollection of Horror

The husband of one of the women who fell victim to this appalling act came forward to share his heart-wrenching account. He recalls the dreadful moment when he helplessly watched his wife being stripped and paraded in front of a jeering crowd. The trauma and anguish in his voice reflect the deep emotional scars that the incident has inflicted on the victims and their families.

"They (mob) took the women separately with them... forced them to strip... there were 2-3 women among whom one was his wife... when they (villagers) rushed to save another girl, the mob attacked her father and killed him," he said.

"I was in Sri Lanka. I was also in Kargil. I protected the nation but I'm dejected that I could not protect my wife and fellow villagers," he added.

Authorities' Action

Four people have been arrested on Thursday in the horrifying viral video of women being paraded naked surfaced from Manipur. "Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case: 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So a total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now," Manipur Police tweeted a day ago. Meanwhile, Manipur Police are conducting raids and making all-out efforts to arrest the other culprits at the earliest, State Police tweeted.

