'Two Arrested', Says Manipur CM After Video Of Kuki Women Being Paraded Naked Sparks Outrage

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday that two people have been arrested in connection with the horrific case of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state. Earlier in the day, the main culprit who was wearing a green t-shirt and seen holding the woman was arrested in an operation after proper identification. His name is Huirem Herodas Meitei (32 years) of Pechi Awang Leikai, said govt sources to news agency ANI.

A day after a video, purportedly shot on May 4, showing two women from Manipur’s Kuki-Zo tribe stripped and paraded caught national attention, PM Modi issued a statement just before the start of the monsoon session of the parliament on Thusday, while Biren said his government is considering capital punishment for the culprits.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament PM Modi said, "This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief ministers to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics.

"After seeing the video, I immediately enquire about the incident. This crisis happened on May 3, and the incident (of tribal women) happened the next day, May 4. But this video leaked after 47 days. I was really shocked. I strongly condemn it. This is a heinous crime against humanity. The state government will not stay silent," the Chief Minister told ANI. He said immediately after seeing the video, he ordered for a mass combing operation in the suspected areas.

"I also asked cybercrime officials to verify the authenticity of the video," he added.

Only minimal progress was achieved in the case during the 70-plus days.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.

