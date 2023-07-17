Why PM Modi Needs 29-30 Parties If He 'Alone' Is Enough For All? Asks Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday reminded that Prime Minister Modi in Parliament had claimed that he "one alone" was sufficient for all. Kharge was speaking in the backdrop of the meeting called by the NDA as a show of strength against the two-day opposition meeting in Bengaluru.

"If he "one alone" is enough for all, then why did he need to call a meeting of need 29-30 parties?" Kharge asked.

Kharge emphasised that the opposition parties work together in Parliament and criticised the BJP for resorting to threats and misusing agencies to undermine democracy. He reassured that the opposition is fearless and determined to confront their conspiracies, vowing to raise the voice of the people.

In the meantime, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter, pointing out that the price of cooking gas cylinders had reached Rs. 1100. He questioned why Prime Minister Modi remained silent on the issue and urged him to address the increasing gas cylinder prices.

