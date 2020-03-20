Coronavirus update in India: Railway official in Bengaluru hides her infected son in guest house; suspended

Following the revelation, the man was placed in isolation. He was taken to a state-run hospital and tested for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday night. At the time that he tested positive, he had already spent five nights at the rest house.

"Disciplinary proceeding against the employee is contemplated. She will not leave the city during her suspension period without the permission of a competent authority," an official told IANS. The employee has been asked to give in writing the reason for keeping her son at the rest house when she has a house in the city's southern suburb.

The city's railway division has now found itself with the unenviable job of contacting every person who has stayed in the guest house from March 13 onwards to ascertain whether any of them might have come in contact with him. They are also looking into patrons of the nearby hotel where the man had eaten.

All employees working in the personnel section where the victim's mother works have also been screened and kept under close watch.