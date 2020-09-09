Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 43-lakh mark, records 89,706 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 43-lakh mark after 89,706 new cases were reported, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Wednesday.

As many as 1,115 deaths were reported during the 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases, 33,98,845 cured/discharged/migrated and 73,890 deaths.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 11,54,549 tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,18,04,677.