Coronavirus latest updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 43-lakh mark, records 89,706 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 43-lakh mark after 89,706 new cases were reported, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Wednesday.
As many as 1,115 deaths were reported during the 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases, 33,98,845 cured/discharged/migrated and 73,890 deaths.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 11,54,549 tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,18,04,677.
India on Monday became the world's second most COVID-affected country. According to estimates by the Johns Hopkins University, India currently has 4.3 million coronavirus cases in the world, second only after the US, which has 6.3 million cases. Over 73,000 people have died in India from the virus, the third-highest death toll after the US and Brazil.
Five states -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu -- account for nearly 70 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19 in the country, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Maharashtra accounts for 27 per cent of the total active cases, Andhra Pradesh 11 per cent, Karnataka 10.98 per cent, Uttar Pradesh about seven per cent, and Tamil Nadu around six per cent.