Maha recorded over 1.14 lakh cases in last 6 days

Mumbai: With more than 23,000 new cases reported in a single day, Maharashtra on Sunday crossed the milestone of 9 lakh novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic's outbreak. Total 23,350 cases registered on Sunday, the biggest single-day spike of new Covid-19 infections recorded ever in the state.

This is the fifth consecutive day that Maharashtra has reported a record number of cases in a single day. The second-highest single-day spike was recorded on Saturday with over 20,000 new cases emerging in the 24-hour period. The state has recorded over 1.14 lakh cases in a span of last six days.

With 23,350 positive cases registered on Sunday, the state's overall cases count for positive Covid-19 patients jumped to 9,07,212. Besides this, the state also reported 328 deaths, spiking the total fatality count to 26,604. On a positive note total of 10,801 people were discharged in the state today, taking the number of recovered cases to 6,44,400, the official said. Maharashtra currently has 2,35,857 active cases.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,910 new cases and 37 deaths, taking its tally to 1,55,622 and the toll to 7,866, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Public health department.

With 911 patients recovering today, the number of total patients who have recovered and discharged has jumped to 1,23,478. Mumbai currently has total 23,930 active cases, the civic health officials said.

Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst affected state in India, reported a rapid growth in coronavirus infection in the month of August. According to data of the Maharashtra health department, the state reported 3,76,587 Covid-19 cases last month (highest one month tally), 2,41,820 cases in July and 1,04,748 cases in June. "On August 1, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state was 4,31,719, which jumped to 8,08,306 on September 1," the health official said.

Officials have attributed the spike in the number of of positive cases to the increased number of tests, "Last month, the state carried out 20,16,809 tests," an official stated.

"The number of tests conducted till August 1 was 21,94,943, which rose to 42,11,752 on September 1. The state is aggressively testing which is helping in detection of the infected people," the official added.

The official informed that the number of Coivd-19 cases and deaths is continuously going up in the state.

Between August 1 and 5, the number of Coivd-19 cases rose by 36,546, and between September 1 and 5, the number went up by 75,556, the official said. Besides, the state reported 15,316 deaths due to the disease till August 1 and the number went up to 24,903 on September 1, as per the data.

