Coronavirus in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan Govt makes 'judgmental error' on COVID certificate for NRIs

Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan government may have erred on the side of caution by demanding that Keralites coming from foreign countries be allowed to board chartered flights only if they produce Covid-negative certificates.

There is a groundswell of resentment over the government stand, which is being interpreted as reluctance to accept more people coming by repatriation flights for fear that it will lose control of the fight against the pandemic.

Both Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front and BJP have joined the anti-government bandwagon, seeking to capitalise on the public resentment against the government stand.

The opposition knows that this is bound to have implications for the Pinarayi government, in its fifth year, and seeking a second term, as anything involving NRIs is a highly emotional issue in the state, which has been surviving with the support of remittances by the overseas workers.