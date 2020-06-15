Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Lockdown announced in Chennai and three other districts till June 30

In the wake of the rising number of cases, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a Cabinet meeting on Monday, announced a lockdown in four districts of the state. The lockdown will be from June 19 to June 30.

A Deccan Herald correspondent reported, "Government imposes complete lockdown in Chennai city and parts of neighbouring Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts from June 19 to June 30."

"The complete lockdown will be enforced for 12 days following a suggestion by an expert committee of doctors that recommended end of some relaxations provided for the past few weeks in Chennai and the three districts," he added.

However, essential services will be open from 6 am to 2 pm. "No taxis or private vehicles will be allowed to ply, while the movement ambulance and hospital vehicles will not be restricted," he added.