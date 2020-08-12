Coronavirus in India: With 60,963 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 23,29,639; death toll at 46,091

New Delhi: 60,963 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 23,29,639, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning.

834 new coronavirus deaths were reported in India, taking the death toll to 46,091.

There are 6,43,948 active COVID-19 cases and the total number of patients cured/discharged/migrated are 16,39,600.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,33,439 samples, the highest so far were tested for COVID-19 on August 11.

Over 2.60 crores samples have been tested so far.