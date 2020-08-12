Coronavirus in India: With 60,963 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 23,29,639; death toll at 46,091

New Delhi: 60,963 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 23,29,639, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning.
834 new coronavirus deaths were reported in India, taking the death toll to 46,091.
There are 6,43,948 active COVID-19 cases and the total number of patients cured/discharged/migrated are 16,39,600.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,33,439 samples, the highest so far were tested for COVID-19 on August 11.
Over 2.60 crores samples have been tested so far.
Meanwhile, according to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 732,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 19.9 million.
With 5,305,957, United States has the highest number of COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the US is 167,749.
Brazil has the second most number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease. The cases have increased by more than 52,000 over the past 24 hours, with over 1,200 deaths, the country's health ministry said in a statement. The case tally rose by 52,160 to 3,109,630, the ministry said.
The death toll increased by 1,274 to 103,026. According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of recoveries in Brazil stands at 2,396,860.
India is third on the list.
