Coronavirus in Pune: With 924 COVID-19 on Tuesday, city's tally rises to 67,651; death toll at 1,593

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district might cross 1.60 lakh at the end of August as per the projection of the Maharashtra health department, a senior official said. However, the number of active cases are expected to come down by August 24, he added.

Addressing a press conference, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the positivity ratio and the case fatality rate are stable in the district as of now. "As per the projection of the state health department, there will be over 1.60 lakh cases in Pune district by theend of August. Of these cases, around 62,000 cases will be active," said Rao.

Rao said the current case positivity rate in Pune district stands at 21 per cent, which has been stable since the last few days.

"The recovery rate is also improving in the district. It currently stands at 74.88 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.30 per cent," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11,088 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 5,35,601, while 256 more patients died due to the infection, 48 of them in Mumbai, said a state health official.

After the addition of new cases, the state's tally rose to 5,35,601, while the COVID-19 fatality figure increased to 18,306, he said.

There are 10,04,233 people under home quarantine and 35,648 in institutional quarantine facilities.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,35,601, new cases 11,088, deaths 18,306, discharged 3,68,435, active cases 1,48,553, people tested so far 28,37,578.

(With input from PTI)