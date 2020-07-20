Coronavirus in India: Nation reports 40,425 cases and 681 deaths on Sunday; India's numbers cross 11 lakh

India recorded 40,425 cases and 681 deaths related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Sunday. With this, the country has 11 lakh people who have been infected with COVID-19. This list includes 3,90,459 active cases, 7,00,087 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 27,497 deaths.

While the numbers look grim, there is some good news, as data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reveals. The data says that 29 states and union territories have a case fatality rate (CFR) that is below the national average, with 14 states reporting a CFR less than one, the Indian Express reported.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal, however, have a CFR that is higher than the national average.

More than 9,000 corona cases were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, with 9,518 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive count to 3,10,455 so far. It is the highest single-day spike reported until now. This comes after the state crossed 3 lakh cases the day before.

With 258 new deaths, the toll has climbed to 11,854, it is the second highest-single day death recorded on Sunday. Of the 258 deaths, 149 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 52 in Pune, 25 in Nashik division, nine in Kolhapur, seven each in Aurangabad and Nagpur, five in Latur and four in Akola.

After recording its first case on March 9, it took the state 64 days to record one lakh patients on June 12. The next one lakh was added in 22 days on July 4. It has, however, taken the state only 14 days to register another one lakh cases to cross the three-lakh mark.

For the fourth consecutive day, Pune Municipal Corporation reported more cases than Mumbai in the last 24 hours, with 1,813 cases and 25 fatalities, taking its progressive count to 38,620, with 1,019 deaths so far. However, Mumbai is witnessing a slight drop in the numbers, with 1,046 new cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive count has increased to 1,01,224, with 5,711 deaths until now.Meanwhile, the doubling rate of Mumbai has increased to 55 days, while the growth of weekly cases has decreased to 1.26 per cent. Moreover the recovery rate of the city is 70 percent.

Currently, the eight civic bodies of Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Ulhasnagar contribute to 30% of the total cases in Maharashtra. These civic bodies have witnessed more than three times rise in infections in the past four weeks. Many of these cities have poor health infrastructure and it has been the primary reason for the rise in cases, high mortality rate and poor recovery.