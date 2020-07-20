Coronavirus in Pune: PMC reports 1,508 cases on Sunday; total cases in city crosses 37,000-mark

As per the official update by the Pune Municipal corporation, with the single-day increase of 1,508 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the coronavirus tally of Pune went past the 37,000-mark.
The number of positive cases now stands at 37,386, the report read.
The city's death toll reached 976 with 41 more people deaths in the last 24 hours.
A total of 730 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the report added.
As per the information provided by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the number of serious corona patients in Pune is at 557.
Out of 13,799 patients undergoing treatment in Pune currently, 557 patients are in a critical condition out of which 94 patients are undergoing treatment on ventilators and 463 patients are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, he said.
Meanwhile, touching a new high, Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases on Sunday climbed over the 9,000 mark, while deaths again shot above the 200 level, health officials said.
The state notched a staggering new 9,518 cases, higher than the 8,641 recorded on July 16.
The number of deaths increased sharply from 144 on Saturday to 258 on Sunday but were still less than the earlier single day's toll of 295 on July 4.
With the fresh fatalities, the death toll went up to 11,854, while the total cases reached 310,455 - both highest in the country.
According to Sunday's figures, there was one death roughly every 6 minutes and a staggering 397 new cases every hour in the state.
The recovery rate marginally dropped to 54.62 per cent on Sunday, while the mortality rate stood at 3.82 per cent.
The Health Department said that of the total cases till date, 128,730 are active.
On the positive side, 3,906 recovered patients returned home, taking the total number of discharged patients to 169,569.
Of the total 258 fatalities, Mumbai recorded 64 deaths, taking up the city toll to 5,714, and the number of corona cases increased by 1,038 to touch 101,388 now.
There were also 60 deaths in Thane, 45 in Pune, 13 in Raigad, 12 in Palghar, 11 in Jalgaon, 10 in Nashik, seven in Nagpur, six in Sangli, five each in Aurangabad and Satara, four in Latur, two each in Ratnagiri, Ahmednagar, Akola, and Solapur, and one each in Dhule, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Jalna, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Yavatmal, and Washim.
(With inputs from IANS)
