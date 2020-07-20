Coronavirus in Pune: PMC reports 1,508 cases on Sunday; total cases in city crosses 37,000-mark

As per the official update by the Pune Municipal corporation, with the single-day increase of 1,508 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the coronavirus tally of Pune went past the 37,000-mark.

The number of positive cases now stands at 37,386, the report read.

The city's death toll reached 976 with 41 more people deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 730 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the report added.