Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Records 9k cases in 24 hours

For the first time, more than 9,000 corona cases were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, with 9,518 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive count to 3,10,455 so far. It is the highest single-day spike reported until now. This comes after the state crossed 3 lakh cases the day before.

With 258 new deaths, the toll has climbed to 11,854, it is the second highest-single day death recorded on Sunday. Of the 258 deaths, 149 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 52 in Pune, 25 in Nashik division, nine in Kolhapur, seven each in Aurangabad and Nagpur, five in Latur and four in Akola.

After recording its first case on March 9, it took the state 64 days to record one lakh patients on June 12. The next one lakh was added in 22 days on July 4. It has, however, taken the state only 14 days to register another one lakh cases to cross the three-lakh mark.

For the fourth consecutive day, Pune Municipal Corporation reported more cases than Mumbai in the last 24 hours, with 1,813 cases and 25 fatalities, taking its progressive count to 38,620, with 1,019 deaths so far. However, Mumbai is witnessing a slight drop in the numbers, with 1,046 new cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive count has increased to 1,01,224, with 5,711 deaths until now.Meanwhile, the doubling rate of Mumbai has increased to 55 days, while the growth of weekly cases has decreased to 1.26 per cent. Moreover the recovery rate of the city is 70 percent.

Currently, the eight civic bodies of Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Ulhasnagar contribute to 30% of the total cases in Maharashtra. These civic bodies have witnessed more than three times rise in infections in the past four weeks. Many of these cities have poor health infrastructure and it has been the primary reason for the rise in cases, high mortality rate and poor recovery.

“Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Panvel in MMR and Pune, Jalgaon, Solapur have poor health infrastructure. Besides, the local bodies have failed to aggressively track, trace and isolate suspected contacts of Covid patients. We had directed them to trace at least 10 people per patient, but in some cities, it has not happened, leading to the rise in the cases,” said a senior government official.

So far, a total of 15.64 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20 per cent were positive. There are 7.54 lakh people across the state who are in home quarantine and over 45,846 in institutional quarantine.

MUMBAI

CASES: 98,979

DEATHS: 5,582

Discharged: 69340

Mortality Rate: 5.63 per cent

Recovery Rate: 70 per cent

MAHARASHTRA

CASES: 2,92,589

DEATHS: 11,452

Discharged: 1,60,357

Mortality Rate: 3.91 per cent

Recovery rate: 54.80 per cent