Coronavirus in India: Health Ministry launches web portal for updates on COVID-19 vaccine development

Amid the race to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Union Health Ministry on Monday launched a web portal that will provide all important information on COVID-19 vaccine development.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has developed the vaccine web portal and the National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 which was launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
"The data will serve as an invaluable tool for formulating appropriate patient management strategies, predicting disease severity, patient outcomes etc," the ICMR said in a statement. The vaccine portal contains all information regarding Indian efforts towards the development of a vaccine against COVID-19. "Interested people can visit the website on vaccine.icmr.org.in\nvaccine.icmr.org.in to get the latest information on vaccine development," it said.
Vardhan said, "The portal provides useful and important information related to vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally at regular intervals." "Today, in the times of the coronavirus pandemic, vaccine development is watched very closely. Thus, it becomes important to showcase the status of vaccine development in the country," he said.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 61-lakh mark with a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
With a single-day spike of 70,589 COVID-19 cases, India's total tally has reached 61,45,292. Of these, 9,47,576 cases remain active. According to data given by the Union Health Ministry, 51,01,398 people have recovered so far. In the last 24 hours, the death toll has also risen by 776, pushing India's COVID-19 death toll to 96,318.
