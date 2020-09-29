Coronavirus in India: Health Ministry launches web portal for updates on COVID-19 vaccine development

Amid the race to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Union Health Ministry on Monday launched a web portal that will provide all important information on COVID-19 vaccine development.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has developed the vaccine web portal and the National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 which was launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

"The data will serve as an invaluable tool for formulating appropriate patient management strategies, predicting disease severity, patient outcomes etc," the ICMR said in a statement. The vaccine portal contains all information regarding Indian efforts towards the development of a vaccine against COVID-19. "Interested people can visit the website on vaccine.icmr.org.in

vaccine.icmr.org.in to get the latest information on vaccine development," it said.