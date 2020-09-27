WHO chief hails PM Modi's assurance of India's vaccine production prowess to help nations fight COVID-19

Modi told the 193-member UN General Assembly that in India and the neighbourhood, "we are moving ahead with phase 3 clinical trials in India." Modi further assured that India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the vaccines.

He, however, questioned the response of the United Nations in combating the pandemic that has so far infected over 32 million people in the world and will soon reach the grim milestone of a million deaths.

"Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?" Modi said.

Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications at the United Nations, said Modi's assurance is a "welcome news" because UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had told the General Assembly in his address last week that "vaccinationalism" is not only unfair but self-defeating.

With the COVID-19 pandemic soon reaching the grim milestone of a million deaths, Guterres had chided those countries who are making "side deals" to have a COVID-19 vaccine exclusively for their own populations.

"Such 'vaccinationalism' is not only unfair, it is self-defeating. None of us is safe, until all of us are safe. Likewise, economies cannot run with a runaway pandemic," Guterres had said.