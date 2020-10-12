Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 tally crosses 71-lakh mark; here's state-wise list of confirmed cases and deaths

India's COVID-19 tally of cases raced past 71 lakh, 14 days after it had crossed the 60-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The COVID-19 caseload mounted to 71,20,539 with 66,732 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,09,150 with 816 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry showed. There are 8,61,853 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,78,72,093 samples have been tested up to October 11 with 9,94,851 samples being tested on Sunday.

India's coronavirus cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh. The cases rose from 50 lakh to 60 lakh in 12 days. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post. For the third day in a row the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh.