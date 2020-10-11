Coronavirus in Mumbai: Over 6 months into pandemic, KEM, Sion hospital report zero COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for first time

In a first, Mumbai's KEM and Sion hospital reported zero COVID-19 related death during a 24-hour period, reported TOI.

KEM's dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh said that between 8 am on Friday to 8 am on Saturday, the hospital reported zero COVID-19 deaths.

Similarly, Sion hospital dean Dr Mohan Joshi said that this was the first time he had since zero deaths in 24 hours ever since he took over in August 11.

In the past two days, the city has been witnessing 45-50 deaths.

Mumbai on Sunday reported 2,170 new cases. As per the official data, 42 succumbed to the virus.