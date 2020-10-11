Coronavirus in Mumbai: Over 6 months into pandemic, KEM, Sion hospital report zero COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for first time

In a first, Mumbai's KEM and Sion hospital reported zero COVID-19 related death during a 24-hour period, reported TOI.
KEM's dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh said that between 8 am on Friday to 8 am on Saturday, the hospital reported zero COVID-19 deaths.
Similarly, Sion hospital dean Dr Mohan Joshi said that this was the first time he had since zero deaths in 24 hours ever since he took over in August 11.
In the past two days, the city has been witnessing 45-50 deaths.
Mumbai on Sunday reported 2,170 new cases. As per the official data, 42 succumbed to the virus.
Maharashtra recorded 10,792 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's overall tally to 15,28,226, the health department said.
The death toll due to the virus reached 40,349 as 309 patients succumbed to the infection, it said.
A total of 10,461 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery during the day, it said in a statement.
So far, 12,66,240 patients have recovered across the state.
There are 2,21,174 active cases in Maharashtra at present, while the number of people tested so far is 76,43,584.
