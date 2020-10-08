Coronavirus in Mumbai: Second sero survey indicates 41-60 age group is most exposed to COVID-19

The latest sero survey in Mumbai has found that City residents in the age group of 41-60 years have been most exposed to the coronavirus in both slums and non-slums.
In the second sero survey, 1,060 people surveyed. Of these 1,060 people surveyed in slums between the ages of 41 to 60 years, 50.3 per cent were found to be positive for COVID-19 antibodies, indicating prior exposure to the virus. While in non-slums, the figure for the same age group was 18.6 per cent.
The survey was carried out in wards R-north (Dahisar, Borivli), M-West (Chembur) and F-North (Dadar, Matunga, Wadala) in the second half of August.
The sero survey also indicated that people in the 12-24 age group living in gated societies and high-rises had the most exposure rates. At least 18.5 per cent tested positive for Covid antibodies, followed by those aged 25-40 (16.6 per cent exposure).
The survey had been commissioned by the BMC, NITI- Aayog and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). Kasturba Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), A.T.E. Chandra Foundation and IDFC Institute had also partnered in the survey.
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 2,848 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,19,938, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
With 46 fatalities, the cumulative toll went up to 9,245, it said. The previous record spike of 2,654 cases in Mumbai was reported on September 30. The daily number of new cases in the last two days remained below 1,900, after reporting over 2,100 infections for five consecutive days earlier.
