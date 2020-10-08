Coronavirus in Mumbai: Second sero survey indicates 41-60 age group is most exposed to COVID-19

The latest sero survey in Mumbai has found that City residents in the age group of 41-60 years have been most exposed to the coronavirus in both slums and non-slums.

In the second sero survey, 1,060 people surveyed. Of these 1,060 people surveyed in slums between the ages of 41 to 60 years, 50.3 per cent were found to be positive for COVID-19 antibodies, indicating prior exposure to the virus. While in non-slums, the figure for the same age group was 18.6 per cent.

The survey was carried out in wards R-north (Dahisar, Borivli), M-West (Chembur) and F-North (Dadar, Matunga, Wadala) in the second half of August.