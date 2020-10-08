Mumbai Metro 3 project: 9 more breakthroughs to complete 100% tunnelling, says MMRC

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Wednesday said that it is only nine more breakthroughs away from achieving 100% tunnelling for Mumbai Metro 3 project.

MMRC said that it has achieved 32 breakthroughs, a length of about 48-km out of the total length of 54.5-km.

"MMRC is only nine more breakthroughs away from achieving 100% tunnelling. The remaining nine breakthroughs will be achieved in package Nos. 1, 3, 4, and 6," MMRC said in a statement.