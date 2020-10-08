Mumbai Metro 3 project: 9 more breakthroughs to complete 100% tunnelling, says MMRC

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Wednesday said that it is only nine more breakthroughs away from achieving 100% tunnelling for Mumbai Metro 3 project.
MMRC said that it has achieved 32 breakthroughs, a length of about 48-km out of the total length of 54.5-km.
"MMRC is only nine more breakthroughs away from achieving 100% tunnelling. The remaining nine breakthroughs will be achieved in package Nos. 1, 3, 4, and 6," MMRC said in a statement.
Subodh Gupta, Director (Projects), MMRC said that the tunnelling process in Mumbai is extremely challenging as the alignment passes through densely populated parts. "Tunnelling in Mumbai is extremely challenging as the alignment passes through densely populated and congested parts of the city. In addition, there are high-rise, heritage, and dilapidated buildings; flyovers, metro viaducts, and railway lines in close proximity. The entire alignment passes through rocky strata. To achieve this task 17 TBMs were working simultaneously at one stage”, Subodh Gupta said.
Recently, MMRC achieved a 32nd breakthrough of the 1.10-km long tunnel from Siddhivinayak north shaft to Dadar Metro Station.
The overall progress of Dadar Metro Station is 61%. Package-4, which consists of Dadar, Siddhivinayak, and Shitladevi Metro Stations, showcases an overall 94% tunnelling progress and 95% of the excavation work.
The Metro-3 project which is worth Rs 30,000 crore will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one at-grade station.
