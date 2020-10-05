Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation achieves 32nd breakthrough of 1.10-km long tunnel at Dadar Metro Station

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), achieved 32nd breakthrough of 1.10-km long tunnel from Siddhivinayak north shaft to Dadar Metro Station on Monday Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, Advocate General of Maharashtra present on the occasion, appreciated the monumental task being completed by causing as little inconvenience to the public as possible. He stated that this line will be an important addition to the public transport infrastructure and a boon to Mumbaikars.

The Herrenknecht made Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Krishna-2, equipped with Earth Pressure Balance technology, was lowered on December 16, 2019 and has completed the upline stretch in 295 days using 791 rings.

"Monday's breakthrough was a challenging task as Dadar Metro Station – one of the more prominent stations on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor – is located in close proximity of residential buildings and commercial shops," said Ranjit Singh Deol, Managing Director, MMRC.

The overall progress of Dadar Metro Station is 61 per cent. Package-4, which consists of Dadar, Siddhivinayak and Shitladevi Metro Stations, showcases overall 94 per cent tunneling progress and 95% of the excavation work.

The total tunneling of the project completed is 87 per cent and civil work is 60 per cent till date.