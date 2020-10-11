Coronavirus effect: Capturing the pandemic through art

Over the years the sand artist has showcased his larger-than-life sculptures across the world, from the Maldives to Saudi Arabia to Goa. At festivals like Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Oasis Festival and the Goa Sand Art Festival. Ultimately it is the self-motivated artist’s dream to give Maharashtra its very own sand museum. “My dream is to start a sand art museum in Mumbai. This was the dream before corona struck in March. Now the dream will have to be postponed by a few more years. I want to depict famous figures like Saibaba of Shirdi or Shivaji and Sambhaji in the museum. (Personalities that are dear to Maharashtra). Since the museum will be based here. But because tourism has not quite re-started, the plan will not materialize anytime soon,” Sahu says.

Last year Palladium hosted an exhibition celebrating the spirit of Bombay where the artist created massive installations of dabbawalas and commuters hanging from trains. For this time in history, the mall has added graffiti to its space. The steps leading up to the stores have been painted with the same words like on the sand art – ‘Be Safe, and ‘Keep Distance’.

Falguni Mehta is another city-based artist who was particularly inspired by the COVID-19 crisis. She has created three series dedicated to the crisis. The first one revolves around the migrant workers. She was moved by the TV images and started painting what she saw. City labourers struggling to reach home somehow. Her paintings include images of people huddled behind a barricade waiting for food, images of older parents being carried by piggy back as workers try to walk home.

The second series dedicated to the pandemic is about health workers. Showing them carrying coffins and even locked in a warm embrace, complete with their PPE kits. Her third series of lockdown paintings is about her own life during Corona. The pictures revolve around a hand – the hand that cleans dishes, video calls friends instead of meeting them, or grabs at a quick takeaway pizza ordered during lockdown!