Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 doubling rate now 13.3 days against 3.4 days pre-lockdown, says Health Ministry

"The recovery rate has improved to 41 per cent and the case fatality rate has improved to 3.02 per cent," said Agarwal, adding the focus of the Health Ministry is on districts which have reported most cases.

Empowered Group-1's Chairman, V.K. Paul, who was also present at the press conference, said the lockdown pulled the brakes on the speed of increase of cases.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases has witnessed a steady fall from April 3, when lockdown was able to put brakes on its growth. "The number of cases today would have been much higher had lockdown not been implemented," added Paul.

Detailing on Covid-19 cases in different states and cities, Paul said that, as of May 21, the current active cases are "concentrated in a few states and cities or districts; around 80 per cent in five states, over 60 per cent in five cities, over 90 per cent in 10 states and over 70 per cent in 10 cities".

According to an Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) official, 27,55,714 tests for Covid-19 were conducted till 1 p.m. Friday, and 1,03,829 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

"Over 1 Lakh tests for Covid-19 were done each day in the last four days," added the ICMR official.

The Centre emphasised that the decision of lockdown in India was timely and that several countries took the decision late. "Like the number of cases, the growth rate of the number of Covid-19 deaths too has fallen significantly due to lockdown, marking a notable difference between pre-lockdown and post-lockdown situations", said Paul.

He also praised Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, adding that it is an achievement that the nation has provided 1 crore treatments under the government scheme.