COVID-19 in Indore: 67-yr-old doctor dies of coronavirus, toll reaches 110

A 67-year old doctor has died of coronavirus infection here, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the district to 110, a senior official said on Friday.

Three doctors have died due to coronavirus in Indore, the worst-affected district in Madhya Pradesh, to date.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of the district Dr Praveen Jadia said that the 67-year-old general physician had been admitted to a private hospital in the city in critical condition.

"Despite all efforts, his life could not be saved. He died on Thursday evening," Jadia said.

The deceased ran a private clinic, but such clinics had been shut after the virus outbreak, and the source of his infection was being ascertained, the official added.

Earlier, two doctors, including an Ayurveda practitioner, had died due to COVID-19 in the district. Both were above 60.

Since March 24, when the first four infected persons were found in the district, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 2,850 including 110 deaths. 1,280 of these patients have recovered.